Motorola Moto E7 leaks with E7 Plus-inspired design and simpler specs

After the Moto E7 Plus launched in Brazil in September, new details regarding the common version of the new series, which will presumably be called Moto E7, were revealed on Wednesday 11, confirming that the model will be simpler than the bigger variant. .

New renderings shared by Abhishek Yadav show the entire Moto E7 design with thick edges, a teardrop notch to house the front camera, four buttons in all, one for volume control, another for power and another mysterious who must activate the Google Assistant.

On the back cover, we can see the presence of two main cameras with a circular LED flash forming a triangle inside the square camera module. The physical biometric reader is just below the cameras. We also see the rear cover with a concentric circle finish starting in the camera area.

The Moto E7 is expected to hit the market in two colors: blue-green and gray, both with the same rear and plastic sides. In the images below, we can also see the presence of the headphone connector positioned on the top of the smartphone.







As for the specifications, it is said that the smartphone will have a 6.5 inch HD + resolution screen, possibly with IPS LCD technology, in addition to having a 5 MP front camera, two rear cameras with a sensor. 48 MP Main and 2 MP Auxiliary (possibly for depth of field), 4000 mAh battery and Android 10.

While Yadav won’t say which processor Motorola would choose, other information has already pointed out that the Moto E7 is expected to use a MediaTek chip and be sold in variants with 2GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. and the release date are still unknown.

