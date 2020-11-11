Healthcare Fraud Detection Market 2020-2026 Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth | Leading Players – IBM Corporation, Optum, Inc., COTIVITI, INC., McKesson Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc.

In Healthcare Fraud Detection Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Healthcare Fraud Detection Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Market Analysis: Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 840.39 million to an estimated value of USD 6432.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising fraudulent activities is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the healthcare fraud detection market are IBM Corporation, Optum, Inc., COTIVITI, INC., McKesson Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Conduent, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, CGI Inc., DXC Technology Company, Northrop Grumman, LexisNexis, Pondera Solutions, Wipro.

Market Definition: Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market

Healthcare fraud detection is specially designed to prevent healthcare frauds, abuse and waste so that any unauthorized payment and benefits can be avoided. They are usually used to avoid misrepresenting dates, falsification of data by physicians, submitting claims for services not provided etc. Increasing fraudulent activities in healthcare is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market : By Component

Services

Software

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market : By Delivery Mode

On-Premise Delivery Models

On-Demand Delivery Models

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market : By Type

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market : By Application

Insurance Claims Review

Payment Integrity

Other Application

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market : By End- User

Private Insurance Payers

Public/Government Agencies

Third-Party Service Providers

Employers

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, DOJs Healthcare fraud unit announced the launch of their new data analytics team so that they can manage the health care frauds. The main aim is to see address and manage the new frauds trends in the country.

In June 2018, Wipro Limited announced the launch of their end-to-end solution to address the issue of fraud, waste, and abuse in healthcare insurance which will also have Opera Solutions’ powerful AI and machine. This new solution examines the audits, recovery follow up, payment posting and adjustments. The main aim of the launch is to reduce the number of false risk rates and improve the high- risk claims.

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Drivers

Rising population adapting health insurance is driving the growth of this market

Increasing fraud and abuse on healthcare spending is another factor driving the market

Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Restraints

Less adoption of Healthcare Fraud Analytics is restraining the growth of this market.

Lack of skilled and trained profession is another factor restraining market

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global healthcare fraud detection market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

