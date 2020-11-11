Angiography Devices Market 2020-2026 Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth | Leading Players – Terumo Corporation, Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AngioDynamics, Medtronic

In Angiography Devices Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Angiography Devices Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Angiography Devices Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Market Analysis: Global Angiography Devices Market

Global angiography devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increment in aging population and CVD incidence and Increasing awareness programs, conferences, and fundraising activities.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global Angiography Devices Market are Terumo Corporation, Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AngioDynamics, Medtronic, Shimadzu Corporation, Cardinal Health., Boston Scientific Corporation, Canon Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Merit Medical Systems, meditechdevices.com, ST. STONE MEDICAL DEVICES PVT. LTD., MEDTRON AG, InterMed Medical. and CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION among others.

Market Definition: Global Angiography Devices Market

Angiography is an X-ray imaging of the blood vessels by means of contrast agents inserted into the bloodstream by a small plastic pipe (catheter) that is positioned straight in the blood vessel. The pictures are known as angiograms. Angiography offers data on defects in the blood vessels, such as shrinking, obstruction, swelling, unusual enlargement and bleeding, which uses a liquid contrast agent recognized as a contrast medium. The contrast agents are introduced into the artery or the vein to renders the blood vessels transparent to the x-rays. Angiography is also used to direct processes for the treatment of defects in blood vessels.

Angiography Devices Market Drivers

Increment in aging population and CVD incidence is driving the growth of the market,

Increasing awareness programs, conferences, and fundraising activities is propelling the growth of the market

Increasing interest of interventional angiography systems in minimally invasive surgery is boosting the growth of the market

Rising the strain of incidence of chronic cardiovascular disease is contributing to the growth of the market

Angiography Devices Market Restraints

Reimbursement limits for angiography procedures is hampering the growth of the market

Exposure to radiation Hazard is hindering the growth of the market

Heavy procedure and expense of equipment is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Angiography Devices Market

Angiography Devices Market : By Product

Angiography Systems

Angiography Contrast Media

Vascular Closure Devices

Angiography Balloons

Angiography Catheters

Angiography Guidewires

Angiography Accessories

Angiography Devices Market : By Technology

X-Ray Angiography

Ct Angiography

Mr Angiography

Other Angiography Technologies

Angiography Devices Market : By Procedure

Coronary Angiography

Endovascular Angiography

Neuroangiography

Onco-Angiography

Other Angiography Procedures

Angiography Devices Market : By Indication

Coronary Artery Disease

Valvular Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Congestive Heart Failure

Other Indications

Angiography Devices Market : By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Angiography Devices Market : By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Research Institutes

Angiography Devices Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Pulse Medical Imaging Technology Co revealed a latest medical equipment AngioPlus system, of its kind to be authorized by Chinese health authorities. The device will increase the precision of coronary artery blockage and feature evaluation in China in order to enhance therapy while decreasing patients ‘ financial strain and wellness risks. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share

In February 2017 Philips is introducing a latest Azurion intervention platform for image-guided treatment. The system involves hardware and software changes intended to allow clinicians to conduct complicated intervention processes more effectively. This brand release has extended the company’s brand range and boosted its market share.

