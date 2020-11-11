Play Store Promotion: 36 Free or Discounted Android Apps and Games

Promotions are always welcome and think about it, today we bring you the latest compilation of the top apps, games and personalization items that are temporarily free or at a discount on Google Play, saving you money on the purchase new items for your smartphone or tablet with Android.

In this last round we have a total of 36 selected items, of which the vast majority (22) are offered at a discount and the rest (14) at zero cost, i.e. 100% off the amount normally charged.

As usual, it’s still worth noting that these apps are on sale at the time of this article’s publication, with no long-term maintenance guarantees (normally the price may return to normal in hours or days, depending on the developer’s goal), which means it’s worth spending a few minutes writing the check as soon as possible.

It is also always important to remember that just like other apps in the Play Store, once added to your account it is linked to it, allowing you to download it again if needed both on other devices and on the main unit itself in the event of a system restore. and more.