Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Size, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2020- 2027:Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Eurofins Scientific, EnviroLogix, Norgen Biotek Corp

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period

Data Bridge Market Research November 11, 2020

Pathogen-specific kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising number of foodborne illness is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The Pathogen-Specific Kits  report is very valuable for pharmaceutical industry to reveal the best market opportunities and look after important information to reach towards the success. Devotion, commitment, dedication and resilience accompanied with integrated approaches are of high importance while preparing this market research report. The report endows with intelligent solutions to the versatile business challenges and instigates an unproblematic decision-making process. Pathogen-Specific Kits market report contains extensive study about miscellaneous market segments and regions, emerging trends, major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

The major players covered in the pathogen-specific kits market report are Agdia, Inc., bioMrieux SA, Genetic Signatures, Diagenode Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Eurofins Scientific, EnviroLogix, Norgen Biotek Corp., Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc. among other domestic and global players. 

Segmentation: Pathogen-Specific Kits Market

By Contaminant Type
(E Coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, Pseudomonas, Cronobacter, Coliforms, Clostridium perfringens, Legionella, Others),

Type
(Products, Services),

Food Type
(Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Beverage, Water, Pharma Drugs, Others),

Consumer Type
(Service Lab, Industry, Governmental/Non-Profit Organization),

Application
(Food Safety, Diagnostics, Pathology, Clinical Research, Forensics, Drug Delivery),

End-Users
(Diagnostic Centers, Pathology Laboratories, Hospitals, Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Companies),

Distribution Channel
(Direct Tender, Retail Sales),

Country
(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Drivers:

Rising number of foodborne illness is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Increasing demand for faster & reliable test results is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factor such as increasing R&D activities, rising acceptance of PCR & immunoassay-based technologies, rising awareness about food contamination and rising awareness about the advantages of pathogen specific kits is expected to enhance market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

