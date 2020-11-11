Global Ovarian Cancer Drug Market Comprehensive Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2026||Merck KGaA, Syndax, Clovis Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc

Global ovarian cancer drug market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 5.6 Billion by 2026 substantial CAGR of 20.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising incidence of ovarian cancer, growing geriatric population and robust drug pipeline for treating ovarian cancer are the key factors for enhancing the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the ovarian cancer market are Allergan Plc, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Syndax, Clovis Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Exelixis, Inc., DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB, TESARO, Inc., Amgen, Inc., and among others.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of ovarian cancer worldwide

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving ovarian cancer therapeutics market

Market Restraints

High cost involved in the treatment

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about ovarian treatment

Segmentation: Global Ovarian Cancer Drug Market

Ovarian Cancer Drug Market By Type

Epithelial Ovarian Cancer

Germ Cell Ovarian Tumor

Sex Cord Stromal Tomours

Borderline Ovarian Tumour

Others

Ovarian Cancer Drug Market By Drug Type

Alkylating Agents

Mitotic Inhibitors

Carboplatin

Cisplatin

Docetaxel

Paclitaxel

Vegfr Inhibitor

Parp Inhibitors

Niraparib

Rucaparib

Bevacizumab

Olaparib

Doxorubicin Hcl Liposome Injection

Others

Ovarian Cancer Drug Market By Treatment

Medication

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Hormone Therapy

Surgery

Ovarian Cancer Drug Market By Route Of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Ovarian Cancer Drug Market By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Ovarian Cancer Drug Market By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

