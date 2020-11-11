“Emily in Paris” renewed for a second season

Looks like Emily will be staying in Paris for a while.

It is one of the successes of recent times on Netflix, having reserved for several weeks a captive place at the top of the streaming platform in Portugal. After its premiere on October 2, “Emily in Paris” has just been renewed for a second season.

The information was provided by the magazine “Variety”. At the center of the story is Lily Collins, Snow White from “Mirror My, Mirror Mine”, who plays a young American from the Midwest who arrives in Paris for her dream job.

The series has not received particular critical attention and has not escaped French fury, with the French particularly angry at the stereotypes with which they are portrayed. Darren Star, the production mentor and one of the creators of “Melrose Place” and “Sex and the City”, tried to justify himself, saying that the purpose of the series is to show “culture shock”. “It’s an American series, it’s not a French series, but I think it plays with both cultures,” he defended in interviews.

What is certain is that, even among critics, the series was a success. The Portuguese public confirms that there are clothes in history that have gained fame in their own right and Paris remains Paris – and the city of Emily for at least another season.