Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market 2020-2026 Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection | Major Players – Medtronic (Ireland), Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (US), Stryker (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Abbott (US)

Market Analysis: Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 34.66 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 66.57 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising number of surgeries among the aging population.

Key Market Competitors: Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market are Medtronic (Ireland), Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (US), Stryker (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Abbott (US), Applied Biomedical, LLC. (USA), California Resources Corporation (US), Microline Surgical (Japan), Zimmer Biomet (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), HOYA Corporation (japan), Applied Medical Resources Corporation (US), Aesculap, Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg, Novatract Surgical Inc. (US), REMA Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Given Imagin Ltd. (US), and among others.

Market Definition: Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

Minimally Invasive Surgeries (MIS) are less traumatic than conventional open surgeries. Surgeries which are performed with conventional laparoscopic instruments be traumatic and complex. Minimally invasive laparoscopic cameras are inserted through small incisions and specialized small instruments are used to perform these operations. The healing process is less painful and patients can recover at a faster rate after these surgeries.

According to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), people aged 65 years and above constituted approximately 11.4% of the population in 2013, and the count is estimated to increase by approximately 20% by 2050.

Segmentation: Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market : By Product

Handheld Instruments

Inflation Systems

Cutter Instruments

Electrosurgical Devices

Auxiliary Instruments

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market : By Application

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Cosmetic/Bariatric Surgery

Vascular Surgery

Urological Surgery

Others

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market : By End User

Private Hospitals and Surgical Clinics

Government Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, Johnson & Johnson announced to acquire Abbott Medical Optics (AMO). This acquisition includes ophthalmic products in three areas of patient care: laser refractive surgery, consumer eye health and cataract surgery.

In November 2016, Boston Scientific acquired urology and gynaecology portfolio of Distal Access, LLC, which is known for minimally invasive medical devices.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Drivers

Benefits of minimally invasive surgeries over traditional open surgeries, this act as market driver.

Rising advancements in new technologies act as market driver, this act as market driver.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Restraints

Reimbursement challenges in the medical device industry, this act as market restraints.

Uncertain regulatory framework in the medical device industry, this act as market restraints.

