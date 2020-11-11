Bio-Implants Market 2020-2025 Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection | Major Players – Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation

In Bio-Implants Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Bio-Implants Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Bio-Implants Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Global Bio-Implants Market is expected to reach USD 308,837.20 million by 2025 from USD 186,162.16 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Bio-Implants Market Report

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Abbott.

BD

Zimmer Biomet

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

LifeNet Health

Integrated Orbital Implants

Smith+Nephew

Stryker

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc

MiMedx

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising number of aging and geriatric population, changing lifestyle problems, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing awareness about cosmetic implants, technological advancement in implants, rising demand for non-surgical bio-implants are the factors which is driving the growth of the market.

Bio-Implants Market Scope

The bio-implants market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

All country based analysis of bio-implants market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. The bio-implants market is segmented on the basis of type into allograft, autograft, xenograft, synthetic, and others. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into biomaterial metal, alloy, polymers, ceramics, and acrylic hydrogel, in 2018, biomaterial metal segment is expected to dominate the bio-implants market. Market is segmented on the basis of mode of administration into surgical and non-surgical. On the basis of end users, market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into orthopedics & trauma, pacing devices, stents & related implants, spinal implants, ophthalmic implants, structural cardiac implants, dental implants, neurostimulators implants, and prosthetic implants.

Key Pointers Covered in the Bio-Implants Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Market Segmentation: Global Bio-Implants Market

Global bio-implants market on the basis of product type, type, material, mode of administration and end user. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global bio-implants market is segmented based on product type into orthopedics & trauma, pacing devices, stents & related implants, spinal implants, ophthalmic implants, structural cardiac implants, dental implants, neurostimulators implants, prosthetic implants, and others. In 2018, orthopedics & trauma segment is expected to dominate the bio-implants market with around 24.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 80,618.43 million by 2025.

The global bio-implants market is segmented on the basis of type into allograft, autograft, xenograft, synthetic, and others. In 2018, allograft is expected to dominate the bio-implants market, growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global bio-implants market is segmented on the basis of material into biomaterial metal, alloy, polymers, ceramics, and acrylic hydrogel. In 2018, biomaterial metal segment is expected to dominate the bio-implants market.

The global bio-implants market is segmented on the basis of mode of administration into surgical and non-surgical. In 2018, surgical segment is expected to dominate the bio-implants market and is expected to reach USD 183,310.49 million by 2025.

The global bio-implants market is segmented on the basis of end users into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. In 2018, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the bio-implants market, growing at the highest CAGR of around 7.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Drivers: Global Bio-Implants Market

