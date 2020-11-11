“Soulmates”: The New Love Series That “Black Mirror” Fans Will Want To See

“Soulmates”: The New Love Series “Black Mirror” Fans Will Want To See

What if there was a test that revealed who your soul mate was? This is more or less how it goes in this production.

Six love stories.

There are series that get us to follow the characters for years and there are series where what lies ahead is an idea, constantly evolving. “Black Mirror” falls into the latter category and has become one of Netflix’s biggest hits (being very well placed in NiT’s vote).

In “Black Mirror” we have a series of anthologies still based on the impact that technology can have on our lives. Each new episode offers us a different challenge, a new technological evolution and the impact that has on different characters. “Soulmates”, which arrives this Wednesday on the AMC channel, follows this lineage in its own way.

The links between the two series are no accident: William Bridges, Emmy winner and one of the creators of “Soulmates”, is also one of the minds behind “Black Mirror” (and “Stranger Things”, elsewhere). Even so, while in “Black Mirror” we have been repeatedly taken to already somewhat dystopian storylines, since the end of time, here the future has something closer and more realistic. It’s noticeable in the technology, in the storylines, but the doubts about love are the same as always.

And what idea do we find in “Soulmates”? A very ambitious final solution to love. In total, there are six stories set in the near future, 15 years from now, still with the same premise: a test has been developed that reveals to people who their soul mate is.

Instead of years of doubts, failed pairings and ending relationships, the promise of the ideal of happiness served on a platter emerges. But when we venture out to try and understand the impact of something like this, we realize that in some things it was too good to be true.

“The test”, as mentioned by the majority of the characters, is a service of Soul Connex, which makes loving connections through genetics, after 2023 the “soul gene” has been decoded. Such a test seems 100% accurate. Which brings us to a whole series of new dilemmas.

Imagine that after a test revealed your soul mate, you found out that you couldn’t be with that person. Or that he even passes the test but will have to keep sighing, hoping the other half will also find out who his soul mate is. Or that the moment you discover your soul mate, you perceive something about yourself that you never imagined. Imagine you are in a happy marriage, with your life over, but there is such doubt in the air. “What if?”

It’s this “what if” that kicks off the show’s first episode, “Watershed” – and, interestingly, it’s also the one that received the most critical acclaim. Merit for Sarah Snook, the Siobhan of this powerful and complex family that we already know in two incredible seasons of “Succession”. The actress shows her ability again here, giving complexity and subtlety to the details of the character.

In “Soulmates,” Sarah Snook is Nikki, a woman married to her college partner and two children. In any other timeline, Nikki might not doubt the happy life he leads.

Such a test, however, interferes with your life. First as something to play with, then as a sort of shadow. Around you there are couples who look happy and have come to a lifelong relationship with this kind of cheating which is the test. We’ll see Nikki look at her wedding ring and think about what to do.

It may be a question of expectations. Even an almost perfect relationship is able to falter at the promise of a soul mate, far from a test. One of the lines posted in the trailer states, “Are you going to take the test? I thought you were happy ”.

In total, there are six episodes of one hour or less, which mark the start of this first season of “Soulmates”. For AMC, this project was also the first involving a series of anthologies. And there seems to be a lot of confidence in the production: a second season has already been confirmed.

In addition to Snook, the series features names like Laia Costa, Bill Skarsgård, Charlie Heaton, Betsy Brandt, Kingsley Ben-Adir, David Costabile, and Malin Akerman, among others. The start of “Soulmates” on Portuguese television is scheduled for 10:10 pm.

