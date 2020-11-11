Xor, spiritual successor to Vertu, a luxury mobile phone brand launched in 2021

While most of us complain about the high prices of smartphones, which are already reaching R $ 14,000, there is a niche of users looking for luxury items, swapping functions and performance for design. A considerable number of companies specialize in this segment, such as Caviar, which has just launched a special variant of the Apple Watch with gold and diamonds.

Economy and Market August 25

Economy and market 25 oct.

Among the most recognized luxury phone brands was Vertu, born in 1998 as a super premium division of Nokia. In recent years, however, Vertu has suffered from severe debts, having declared bankruptcy last year and finally ceased operations this year.

Because loyal consumers of the brand have approached Hutch Hutchison, former head of design at Vertu, for the creation of Xor (pronounced “isguisor”). Xor follows Vertu’s mission to develop luxury phones and is made up of a large number of former employees of the late manufacturer.

The brand’s first phone, the Xor Titanium, is a multifunction phone that is limited to making calls, but which brings interesting features. The device features wireless charging, active noise cancellation during calls and a strong emphasis on security, with end-to-end data encryption in the AES256 protocol and a security key to remote which can erase all device information if lost or stolen.

According to Hutch Hutchison, the Xor Titanium was produced to be a secondary device for people who work in the company and still make a lot of calls, as well as for those who like to spend on watches and luxury cars to collect them. The company was slated to debut this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a change in plans, with the new launch date set for early 2021 and an expected price of $ 3,900 (~ R $ 20,997).