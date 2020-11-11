Spatial Transcriptomics Market 2020-2026 Evolving Opportunities | Leading Players – Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc, 10x Genomics, Horizon Discovery Group plc, CARTANA AB

In Spatial Transcriptomics Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Spatial Transcriptomics Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Spatial Transcriptomics Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Market Analysis: Global Spatial Transcriptomics Market

Global spatial transcriptomics market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increment in the field of transcriptomics such as massive use of RNA-sequencing, drug discovery and funding done by government and private organization are driving the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major competitors currently working in global spatial transcriptomics market are: Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc, 10x Genomics, Horizon Discovery Group plc, CARTANA AB, Illumina Inc., NanoString Technologies Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, S2 Genomics Inc, Tecan Trading AG, Seven Bridges Genomics, Merck & Co., Inc., and Dovetail Genomics among others.

Market Definition: Global Spatial Transcriptomics Market

Transcriptomics is the assortment and analysis of transcriptomes of different types of cells or tissues of the organism. It is used to appreciate the genetic parameter of a specific cell type. It can offer valuable data on important biological procedures behind the maintenance and cell functionality. Transcriptomics provides fundaments for more eventually strategic studies and observation to select the genes for beneficial studies. It helps researchers to escalate transcriptional techniques and advancement for various diseases. It has wide applications in the field of expressed sequence tag (EST), RNA isolation, microarrays and sequencing among others

Segmentation: Global Spatial Transcriptomics Market

Spatial Transcriptomics Market : By Technology

Spatial Genomics

Spatial Transcriptomics

Microarray

Real-time PCR

Sequencing Technology

Spatial Transcriptomics Market : By Application

Diagnostics & Disease Profiling

Drug Discovery

Others

Spatial Transcriptomics Market : By Product & Services

Consumables

Instruments

Software

Services

Spatial Transcriptomics Market : By End User

Government Institutes & Academic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Spatial Transcriptomics Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, 10x Genomics declares the acquisition with Stockholm-based Spatial Transcriptomics, an innovator in the developing area of spatial genomics. This field enables researchers to know about the cells organization with one another by providing invaluable insight into understanding diseases through the data that was beyond the reach of modern methods. With this acquisition the company plans for increasing their presence in the heart of Sweden’s scientific community

In April 2017, NuGEN Technologies, Inc has launched Trio RNA-Seq kits and Universal Plus mRNA-Seq which assist RNA-Seq analyses from monotonous samples which are isolated from the sources including FFPE and cfRNA which generally yield rare nucleic acids with low quality. Trio RNA-Seq offers an extremely delicate complete transcriptomics solution that is preferably matched for applications with low profusion transcripts, such as biomarker assessment or detection of viral transcripts in liquid biopsy samples

Spatial Transcriptomics Market Drivers

New product launches is driving the market growth in the forecast period

Increasing consciousness about disease administration and drug discovery will also propel the growth of the market

Investor support and increasing investment in market is driving the market growth

Next generation sequencing and treatment of various diseases may fuel the growth of the market

Spatial Transcriptomics Market Restraints

Experimental failure in sequencing is restraining the growth of the market

Shortage of trained professionals along with low number of technicians who are unaware of this technology may hinder the market growth

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global spatial transcriptomics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

