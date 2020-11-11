The legal dispute between Saibou and Baskets Bonn continues

Bonn (dpa) – In the legal dispute between Bundesliga basketball team Telekom Baskets Bonn and professional Joshiko Saibou, the Bonn employment tribunal has set a one-week consultation period on a settlement offer.

This was the result of a House meeting on Wednesday. The president of the tribunal proposed to both parties to end the employment relationship which had run until June 30, 2021 in exchange for the payment of nine monthly salaries. If the two parties cannot come to an agreement on this offer within a week, a notice date has been set for November 25 (2:30 p.m.).

On this day a judgment may be announced or a new date, for example for collecting evidence, may be set. In addition, both parties may request an extension of the one-week deadline for deliberations on the settlement offer.

In a quality meeting on August 26, Bundesliga club Bonn initially offered four months’ wages as a comparison, which Saibou’s lawyers refused.

The Baskets had fired Saibou, 30, who was present on Wednesday accompanied by his two lawyers, for “violating the requirements of the current employment contract as a professional athlete” after taking part in a demonstration against state measures to contain the corona pandemic. Berlin had participated. Saibou called the dismissal a “slap in the face of free speech” and filed a complaint.