Media: Trump Gets Majority of Votes in Alaska

Washington (AP) – US President Donald Trump has won a majority in the state of Alaska, according to broadcasts. That came out of the corresponding predictions from CNN and NBC channels on Wednesday based on the vote tally and previous election polls.

Overall, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is the winner, with 279 votes in the December election. 270 of these voters suffice for a majority.

The AP news agency has yet to announce a winner in Alaska. When about 71% of the votes were counted in the November 3 presidential election, Trump led with a 56.9% share, ahead of Biden with 39.1%.

Alaska is considered a safe stronghold for Republicans. The three voters in the sparsely populated state of the northwestern edge of the United States surrendered to Trump in 2016 with a clear majority. All the polls have also seen the Republican in the lead again.