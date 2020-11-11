11/11: Americanas offers discounts of up to 60% for all of Brazil

The 11/11 event is a milestone in the Chinese shopping market and has gradually grown into a global culture, thanks to the growing reach of e-commerce sites. Retailer Americanas recently confirmed that it will offer several product discounts throughout the day.

Some offers manage to hit 60% off, which is a good time for those who want to shop and fill the cart without spending a lot in the process. The company is the only Brazilian attendee to the event that manages to offer international products for purchase directly through the website and app.

To help increase domestic public interest in these products with significant discounts, Americanas will host a live today at 7 p.m. with coupons and exclusive offers presented by presenters Otaviano Costa and Camila Coutinho, as well as guest influencers Camilla de Lucas, Rafa Kalimann and Nobru.

“With the 11/11 event – the world’s largest shopping festival, we want to empower our customers that they can buy products from around the world all year round through Americanas, with confidence and confidence. the best shopping experience for consumers. Americanas was a pioneer in bringing the event to Brazil last year and was a big hit in its debut, being the second biggest event for Americanas, behind only Red Friday , in terms of traffic. We have good expectations for this even better year as we have increased the number of Americanas Mundo partner stores by 300%, compared to last year’s 11/11 event ” , says Marcelo Nunes, CFO of B2W Digital, owner of the Americanas digital platform.

It is important to point out that all products offered will be sold with the option of free shipping, installment payments and up to 12% cashback, which is the return of a portion of the amount spent on the purchase, via the Ame Digital application.

Although the official date for the promotions is today, Americanas will make the discounts available until 11:59 pm tomorrow (12). Keep in mind that products have limited stocks, so it is recommended that you make the purchase as soon as you find the best price.