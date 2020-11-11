Voice Biometrics Market 2020 | Covid 19 Spread Analysis With Top Key Players, Future Investment Opportunities and Forecast By 2027, Trending Report

The Objective of the Voice Biometrics Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for Voice Biometrics Industry over the forecast years. In Voice Biometrics Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

Voice biometrics is utilized for voice recognition through analysis of an individuals pitch, speech, voice and tone. In terms of security, it has a great advantage over passwords, as a password can be easily tracked or hacked; voice of an individual is as distinctive and unique as a fingerprint. In voice biometrics, a voice is recognized in two patterns, namely text-dependent and text-independent. Gaining popularity among various sectors such as the entertainment industry, cloud computing, social networking, and building security is one of the major factors responsible to drive the growth of the voice biometrics market. Furthermore, huge demand for high-level security in the financial sector and increasing public awareness are also expected to provide growth to the market. A major factor restricting the growth of the market are issues related to privacy and high cost.

The world voice biometrics market is segmented into end user and geography. Based on end user, the market is segmented into automotive, banking & financial service, government sector, healthcare industry, and mobile industry. By component, the market is segmented into software and hardware. Geographically, the market is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America occupies the major of the market. In 2015, South African credit solutions firm TransUnion signed a partnership with OneVault to develop national level voice bank. Top players in the market are Agnitio SL, American Safety Council, Inc., Bioid Ag, Nuance Communications Inc., OneValult, VoiceTrust Ag, SayPay Technologies Inc., ValidSoft Ltd., VoiceTrust Holding BV, VoicePass Technology, VoiceVault, and Voice Biometrics Group (VBG).

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the world voice biometrics market is provided.

An in-depth analysis of current research and developments within world voice biometrics market is provided with key market dynamic factors that helps in understanding the behavior of market.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of voice biometric systems helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies.

SWOT analysis highlights the internal environment of leading companies for effective strategy formulation.

The report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2014 to 2020 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

VOICE BIOMETRICS MARKET KEY SEGMENT:

World Voice Biometrics Market By End user

Automotive

Banking and Financial Service

Government Agency

Healthcare Industry

Mobile devices

World Voice Biometrics Market By Component

Hardware

Software

