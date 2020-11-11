Nurses ask for help – Spahn considers major reform

Berlin (dpa) – In view of the growing burden of the corona pandemic, the healthcare industry is calling for emergency help.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) assured that she had an eye on the need for adequate conditions for nursing staff. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) is counting on a major reform of medium-term care. For the contribution and the taxpayers, the reform planned for 2021 should entail significant additional costs.

At the start of German Care Day, the chairman of the German Care Council, Franz Wagner, called for immediate help in Berlin on Wednesday. If the current wave of pandemics does not stabilize with the current partial lockdown, there is a risk of a shortage of adequately trained intensive care staff. The framework conditions for nursing work have not improved for years. On acute care for nursing, the lessons of possible future health crises must now follow, demanded Wagner.

In order to attract more staff, we should also bring back dropouts, Wagner says. “On the one hand, the pandemic shows the enormous will and the capacity of nurses to perform,” said the head of the umbrella organization of professional associations. Today, the industry expects “that beyond applause and warm words, it will lead to political action.”

Spahn wanted to answer the nurses’ questions on Thursday. On Wednesday, however, the first cornerstones of Spahn’s healthcare reform announced for the coming year were announced.

People in need of care and their loved ones should therefore pay a maximum of 700 euros per month for home care, within the limit of 36 months. On average, co-payments for pure home care in July were 786 euros, the national average, plus 774 euros for accommodation and meals and 455 euros for investment costs per person requiring care and per month.

For this and other improvements, the surtax on care contributions for insured persons without children must increase by 0.1 percentage point. The surcharge for people without children introduced in 2005 is currently 0.25 percentage point. For periods of child-rearing, the federal government should in future assume the pension insurance contributions of caring parents.

The federal government should also transfer a permanent tax subsidy to long term care insurance. The key points were presented to the German press agency in Berlin. The German editorial network, the information portal “ThePioneer” and “Tagesspiegel Background Gesundheit & E-Health” reported on this. A spokesperson said the coalition was still negotiating nursing reform.

The Board of Trustees of the Foundation for Patient Protection, Eugen Brysch, criticized the plans. “Most of the residents of the house die in the first year and therefore have none of the 36-month limit,” said Brysch of the dpa. “The personal contribution to care represents only a third of the housing costs.” It is also disappointing that Spahn does not ask health insurance to pay. Residents at home are expected to pay 300 euros per month for the treatment out of their own pocket.

To strengthen home care, according to key points, outpatient care benefits in kind and care allowance are expected to increase by 5% in July 2021. From 2023, they must be adjusted to the rate of inflation. Requests for short-term and preventive care must be grouped together for an annual amount of 3,300 euros.

The goal is to end low wages for nurses. “The remuneration according to the tariff of the establishments of ambulatory and hospital care should in the future become a precondition for the admission to the care”, indicates the newspaper.

Merkel said in a video message to Care Day: “Of course, good care also requires good framework conditions.” For home residents, during the corona pandemic, it is important “to exhaust the possibilities of social contacts and visits”. The Federal Working Group of Seniors’ Organizations criticized the fact that many care facilities have tightened entry and exit restrictions. These are not compatible with the Basic Law. The use of newer rapid corona tests had started to protect against infections in homes and clinics.

The managing director of the employers’ association BDA, Steffen Kampeter, criticized the proposed reform. There are no “spending reduction approaches”. FDP care expert Nicole Westig told the DPA that only the small part of the care share should be capped and the taxpayer should intervene, it was “not a sustainable and generational reform”. Left-wing care expert Pia Zimmermann has criticized the federal government’s care policy leading to working hours of 60 hours per week.