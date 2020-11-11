YouTube Premium members win Stadia Premiere Edition “for free”, but not in Brazil

Google is taking another promotional move to get more people to stream, and YouTube Premium subscribers now have a great reason to buy Stadia, even if they don’t think they’re playing too much.

YouTube Premium subscribers in the US and UK can take advantage of the Stadia Premiere Edition combo for virtually free. To do this, you must live in the mentioned countries, subscribe to YouTube Premium and pay the first subscription of $ 11.99 to Stadia Premiere Edition, and you can cancel the contract at any time.

In the package, the user is given control of Stadia and a Chromecast Ultra (currently the only way to use Stadia on TV) to allow games to be played at up to 4K with HDR and 60 fps.

Even with Stadia becoming a stable platform, the special discount is extremely valuable and can be considered even for those who plan to have Stadia in the coming months.

As stated, at the moment only the US and UK are relying on the promotional action, but Canada and some European countries will also be part of this promotion “soon”, possibly already in the weeks to come. come.

In Brazil, however, the situation is completely different. With an average internet making it difficult to access digital editions of next-gen consoles, streaming games become an even greater challenge for the average user as low latency and high internet speed are required for smooth gaming. .