Telecom Expense Management Market Expected to Flourish By 2027 with Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast, Trending Report

The Objective of the Telecom Expense Management Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for Telecom Expense Management Industry over the forecast years. In Telecom Expense Management Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

There are several drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the telecom expense management worldwide. Growing adoption of devices mobile devices that are fast gaining visibility over expenditures and need for such visibility are playing an important role in keeping the future of the market bright. However, lower interoperability as well as recent incidents of poor performance in compatibility associated with the solutions from different vendors has limited the growth of the telecom expense management market. Affordable deployment cost and rising need for cost efficient solutions would create greater opportunities for telecom expense management in years to come.

A solution that provides a central database where, enterprises can easily manage telecom services as well as assets, is termed as telecom expense management. Furthermore, the business practice also helps them validate vendor invoices and control their spending. Besides this, advantage of an outsourced telecom expense management solution helps business owners streamline their operations. Moreover, TEM (or telecom expense management) further aids a company in financial planning.

The market is segmented based on solutions, delivery model, end -customers, industry and geography. Solutions covered in the market research reports consists of usage management, dispute management, sourcing management and many others. The delivery model examined during the study include hosted, managed solutions etc. Major end -customers discussed in the report are small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The adoption rate of telecom expense management solutions is visible in sectors such as automotive, healthcare, media and entertainment, manufacturing and more. Regions showing tremendous growth include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

A closer look at the competitive landscape reveals that major IT brands are busy launching telecom expense management solutions and generating clients in the same month itself. Prominent market players are also seen acquiring new companies or local market players to maintain their competitive edge. Other business strategies favored by the companies include constant upgradation, joint ventures and collaborations. Prominent brands active in the market are Accenture, IBM, CGI, Tangoe, CSC and many others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The market research report provides an integrated information on the major drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the industry growth, during the forecast period 2014 2020.

The study further drills down to produce data volume by components, end customers and demography.

SWOT analysis of major brands, highlights weaknesses, strengths, opportunities and threats. The data proves effective for business owners planning on designing their marketing and branding strategies.

Region wise business performance discussed in the market research report would be valuable for enterprises planning to explore new areas.

The report not only examines the market dynamics but also takes a closer look at the growth rate and industrial chain structure.

Study further weigh up on the prominent market players and what they are doing different to position their product in the already crowded marketplace.

Assessment of upstream and downstream market also forms an important part of the report.

TELECOM EXPENSE MANAGEMENT MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

Telecom Expense Management Market – By Solution

Usage Management

Dispute Management

Sourcing Management

Others

Telecom Expense Management Market – By Delivery Model

Hosted

Managed Services

Others

Telecom Expense Management Market – By End-Customers

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Telecom Expense Management Market – By Industry

Healthcare

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

