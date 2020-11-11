Protest in Armenia against Nagorno-Karabakh agreement

Yerevan / Baku / Ankara / Moscow (dpa) – Thousands of people in Armenia protested against the agreement with Azerbaijan to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Protesters on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the center of the Armenian capital Yerevan, a reporter from the German news agency reported on the spot. “Nikol, step back!” and “Traitor!” they chanted. The opposition gave Pashinyan an ultimatum to resign himself at midnight. Otherwise, his dismissal would have to be decided at a special session of Parliament.

Pashinyan had signed an agreement to end the fighting with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev – and thus sparked mass protests in his country. Police used force against protesters. “Today, the homeland protection movement begins. We will go all the way, ”said opposition politician and former intelligence chief Artur Wanezjan.

Up to 10,000 people gathered on the Place de la Liberté. There have been dozens of arrests – also because gatherings are not allowed due to current martial law and the coronavirus pandemic. Several deputies were among those arrested. A government spokesperson said the opposition would not allow a takeover.

We didn’t know where Pashinyan was. He defended the signing of the deal in videos on Facebook. In this way, thousands of lives were saved and a collapse of the country’s military was avoided, he said. Pashinyan himself came to power in 2018 as part of a revolution. He now fears revenge from his opponents.

The Karabakh deal negotiated on Tuesday evening provides for the return of larger areas, which were previously under Armenia’s control, to Azerbaijan. These include important links between Armenia and the capital Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian opposition wants to reverse the point of returning the territories after Pashinyan’s resignation in a new agreement.

The heart of the deal is that nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers must monitor the ceasefire. Hundreds of forces were already in Nagorno-Karabakh with heavy military equipment, as announced by the Defense Ministry in Moscow. The transfer of troops was underway, it was said. Several Ilyushin Il-76 planes took off from the Ulyanovsk military airfield on Wednesday.

A dispute remained over the possible participation of Turkish soldiers in the peace mission. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who celebrates himself as a winner of the war, spoke of a Turkish-Russian peace mission. Russia, for its part, stressed that there would be no Turkish soldiers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In contrast, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Ankara that his country and Russia would create a center to monitor the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The facility is to be built “on the Azerbaijani territory freed from occupation”. Turkey will participate in peacekeeping forces with Russia to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire, Erdogan said.

In contrast, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov once again made it clear that the ceasefire monitoring center would be located in the central area of ​​Azerbaijan and not in the Nagorno-Karabakh areas. which had previously been conquered by Azerbaijan. “No, there was no mention of joint peacekeeping forces.”

Azerbaijan lost control of the mountainous area of ​​about 145,000 inhabitants in a war after the collapse of the Soviet Union some 30 years ago. A fragile ceasefire has existed since 1994. In the new war, Azerbaijan took over large parts of the region. The country relied on international law and saw the support of its “brother state” Turkey. Armenia in turn relies on Russia as a protective power.