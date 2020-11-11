Marvel: Fortnite gets undefined Black Viva costume, more heroes return

Disney Plus officially arrives in Brazil next week. It’ll have an app for Samsung smart TVs and premieres of The Mandalorian on Open TV, but anyone who wants to reconnect with Marvel immediately can check out the latest Fortnite update.

The game gets costumes from Black Widow and other characters. The character’s skin can be redeemed for free by those who win the Championship promoted by Epic Games, in which anyone can participate. Anyone who does not guarantee themselves in this way will in the future be able to buy the clothes in microtransaction.

Will receive the costume of the 200 best positioned in each country, and on top of that, the game also receives the return of costumes inspired by Captain America, Daredevil, Silver Surfer, Ghost Rider, Cable and other Marvel characters. These, however, are exclusively available for purchase with V-Bucks, the in-game virtual currency.

The update is available today (11) and it’s worth mentioning that the iOS version of the game is struggling due to the legal war that Epic Store and Apple are waging. It all started when Fortnite enabled microtransactions through a different channel than the one offered by Apple, which is prohibited by the terms of the App Store.

Remember, the game has been confirmed to receive a version that runs at 60 FPS and 4K resolution on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. On the S series, the maximum resolution will be Full HD.

Are you going to try and challenge the Black Widow costume or wait to buy it with V-Bucks? Tell us in the comments!