Porsche Design: AOC announces new 27-inch monitor at 1440p and 240Hz with a unique look

AOC is investing heavily in displays, the latest launch of which was the 6305 Smart TV series with 4K resolution and Dolby Vision, but today we have something new for gamers with the Agon monitor developed in partnership with Porsche Design with unique features and a truly unique look for a device.

The new model is called Agon PD27 and comes with 1440p resolution and 240Hz update, which should appeal to the vast majority of gamers. Another point is the unique look combining metal rods that suspend the monitor on the table, presenting an understated and sophisticated look that resembles the shape of a racing car cage.

QHD resolution is displayed on a 27 inch screen and response times of 1ms GTG and 0.5ms MPRT on the VA panel with maximum brightness of 550 nits and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. If you are a user really demanding, rest assured that the Agon PD27 supports FreeSync Premium Pro to ensure even greater fluidity of the images.

Another point that catches the eye is the curvature of the 1000R, which features a really sharp angle and promises to bring even more immersion to games.

The monitor is also equipped with speakers with DTS sound and a hub with four USB 3.2 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports and a dual Displayport 1.4. In the lower area of ​​the screen, there is also special lighting that can project the Porsche or Agon logo on the table and serve as a laser keyboard designed on the table to adjust monitor settings.

The price of the Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 is US $ 799.99 (~ R $ 4,308.45) with availability later this month in the US, Europe and UK.