Father Alaba: David is “disappointed and hurt”

Vienna (AP) – David Alaba’s father sees his son offended during contract debate at Bayern Munich.

The defender of the German soccer record champions was “so disappointed and hurt because so much bad things are communicated in public,” George Alaba told Austrian news agency APA at an event in Vienna.

Alaba senior, who is also advising his son, has not made any specific statement about the 28-year-old’s future. “I don’t know how things are going to go,” he said and asserted: “He is mentally strong and can handle the matter in a relaxed manner.”

Bayern president Herbert Hainer announced in early November that there would be “no more offers” for the Austrian national player after months of playing with him and his adviser. Alaba, whose contract expires in the summer of 2021, was surprised by the news, but also disappointed and hurt that he was not personally informed by club officials.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic later said he expected the defender to leave. “I don’t know how we’re going to come together now,” Salihamidzic said. According to CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, however, the door is “still a crack” for a possible deal.