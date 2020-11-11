MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero, Cooler Master announces a Peltier effect AIO

Cooler Master just announced a new AIO water cooling, the MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero. The machine is aimed at the ultra-high-end with a price of € 349.99. It is based on the Peltier effect technology

In the segment of liquid cooling systems for processors, Cooler Master lifts the veil of the MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero. We are exhibited on a showcase AIO at a price of almost € 350.

Its specialty is to embed a thermoelectric solution with a Peltier effect. It seems to have been known since it hit the market with EK WD’s announcement of the QuantumX Delta TEC. One of its possibilities is to offer temperatures that are lower than the ambient air.

MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero, details

The AIO consists of a 52.52 mm TEC unit and a 360 degree cooler. This illustration does not refer to its dimensions, but to the support of three 120mm fans on the SF120R PWM. These turbines between 650 and 1900 rpm as required.

The Peltier effect plate is located in the water block. Its cold part is in direct contact with the processor and the hot part is cooled by the liquid. The condensation problems associated with this technology are overcome by the presence of an insulating cage for the LGA 1200 socket. The water cooling is also equipped with temperature and humidity welding for real-time monitoring.

As mentioned earlier, this is an AIO showcase for a niche market. Compatibility is reduced to two processor families, the 10th and 11th generation Intel Core.

This MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero is expected for the end of November at a price of 349.99 euros.

If you want to learn more about the Peltier effect, read our review of the Hex 2.0 cooler from Phononic.

