Inexpensive 5G cell phone: India approves Google’s partnership with operator Jio

Despite an investigation in India for a monopoly, Google got significant approval from the country’s antitrust body. That’s because the regulatory agency allowed the search giant to invest more than $ 4.5 billion in Jio Plataforms.

The partnership announcement came in July this year, but the purchase of a 7.73% stake in India’s largest operator was blocked in the country’s antitrust agency. With approval, Google’s proceeds are expected to help activate 5G network and develop cheap cellphones for the public with less purchasing power.

Google’s intention is to build an Android-based operating system with Jio that can run on simpler devices. Initial business planning calls for the launch of up to 200 million cell phones for low-income Indian public.

Currently, Jio has already shipped around 40 million cell phones (multifunction phones). The devices run a proprietary system and have a limited and highly controlled app store. Privately, executives define Jio Plataforms as a “walled garden”.

Although unknown in Brazil, Jio already has more than 400 million customers in India. So the company has already raised more than $ 20 billion in investments, even including money from Facebook. The social network has invested around $ 5.7 billion in the business.

So far, cheap cell phones have yet to hit the market. Even so, Jio has already made it clear that he also wants to provide 5G devices that cost less than R $ 200 to popularize the new technology.