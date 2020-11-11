Gold and diamonds! Caviar Lana limited editions of Apple Watch for prices over R $ 200,000

Did you find the new Apple Watch Series 6 too cheap for your pocket? Well, you probably don’t live in Brazil and don’t know about Apple’s official prices. Regardless, Caviar has prepared a deluxe edition of the smartwatch that can be yours for an additional fee …

The Apple Watch Series 6 Gold Diamond is the first novelty of the jewelry brand, bringing 18k gold and no less than 109 diamonds in its construction. Some say it will be called an eccentric product, but it can be “proud” to be the world’s most expensive smartwatch, costing a whopping US $ 45,080 (R $ 242,000).

Only five of these watches will be produced.

Want something more accessible, but still different? Then the Apple Watch 6 Titanium from Caviar is the perfect choice: finished in one of the strongest metals on the market and a touch of gold, the product also features a crocodile leather strap if cruelty to animals is not a problem for you. Pricing starts at US $ 3,980 (R $ 21,000) and only 198 copies will be produced.

It should be noted that despite these extreme external customizations, inside these watches is the same Apple Watch Series 6 marketed by Apple. In other words, they don’t have a different schedule of updates, or missing / adding resources.

In Brazil, prices for new watches sold directly by Apple start at R $ 5,299. But if you’re looking for something more “affordable,” we’ve got the Apple Watch SE, which starts at R $ 3,799.

And you, what did you think of these editions of Caviar for the Apple smartwatch? Tell us in the comments!