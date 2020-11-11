Manuka Honey Market Insight Growth, Trends Analysis and Industry Forecast To 2026

Manuka honey is a monofloral honey that is produced from the nectar of the manuka tree. It is mainly manufactured in Australia and New Zealand. Manuka honey is used for medical purpose due to its anti-bacterial properties. It contains strong flavor and sweetness which makes it a potential sweetener and table sugar replacer. It contains methylglyoxal (MGO), which makes it beneficial for pharmaceutical purposes.

The global manuka honey market is driven by its uses in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Manuka honey is a rich source of vitamins, nutrients, amino acids and minerals which helps in protecting and renewing the skin. It is used in making lotions, gel, perfumes, foundations, mascara to name few. Moreover, it contains health benefits such as it helps in strengthening the immune system, preventing oral infections, rapid healing, boosting the respiratory system , which also boost the demand for manuka honey. The rich taste of manuka honey and its enhanced uses as a table sugar alternative also fuel the growth of the manuka honey market. Moreover, availability of manuka honey in online sales channel have resulted in expansion of the manuka honey market. Further, its availability on e-commerce platforms makes it convenient for consumers to order it online. Moreover, increased expenditure on healthy food products by the millennials has fueled the demand for the manuka honey market. However, population of honeybee around the world is struggling to survive owing to the threat of colony collapses, pests and loss of floral resources. According to the USDA, agriculture systems, irreplaceable parts of nature, and food supply are the major factors that affect the current status of bees globally.

The global manuka honey market is segmented based on the types and region. By type, the market is categorized into UMF5+, UMF10+, UMF15+ and UMF20+. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the manuka honey market are Comvita, Arataki Honey, Melita Limited, Rapanui Bees Limited, Airborne Honey Ltd, Honey Australia PTY LTD, Triniton Australia Pty Ltd. and Pure As. Mother.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global manuka honey market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

