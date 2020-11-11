The own share for home care is capped at 700 euros

The corona pandemic is exacerbating many problems in the care of the elderly. But it has long been known that more and more people in need of care in Germany need to be treated. Now it’s supposed to be major reform.

Berlin (dpa) – Those in need of care and their loved ones must pay a maximum of 700 euros per month for home care. For this and other improvements, the surtax on care contributions for insured persons without children must increase by 0.1 percentage point.

The federal government should also transfer a permanent tax subsidy to long term care insurance. These are the first cornerstones of the Federal Ministry of Health for a major nursing reform in Germany in 2021, which are available to the German press agency in Berlin. On average, the quota for pure home care in July was 786 euros, the national average, plus 774 euros for board and accommodation and 455 euros for investment costs per person requiring care and per month .

The German editorial network, the news portal “ThePioneer” and “Tagesspiegel Background Gesundheit & E-Health” reported on key points. Spahn had already announced the plan to cap own shares at 700 euros for a maximum of 36 months and new innovations in October. What is new about the Cornerstones is the vast scope of Spahn’s entire plans. However, according to his ministry, reform considerations are still at an early stage. A spokesperson said care reform was the subject of internal coalition deliberations.

According to the key points, to strengthen home care, outpatient care benefits in kind, care allowances and day care should increase by 5% by July 1, 2021. From 2023, they should be increased. adjusted to the rate of inflation. Requests for short-term and preventive care must be grouped together for an annual amount of 3,300 euros.

The goal is to end low wages for nurses. “The remuneration according to the tariff of the establishments of ambulatory and hospital care should in the future become a precondition for the admission to the care”, indicates the newspaper.

The further increase in the contribution for people without children aims to serve the “demographic stability” of long-term care insurance. The surcharge for people without children introduced in 2005 is currently 0.25 percentage point. For periods of child-rearing, the federal government should in future assume the pension insurance contributions of caring parents.