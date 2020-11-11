T on fire, man! Users complain about smoke coming out of Xbox Series X and S

The first units of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S began shipping yesterday, November 10, to console pre-order buyers and were also made available, for the first time, officially in stores across the United States. whole world.

With this, and with the first owners of Microsoft’s next-gen console already with their hands on their new products, somewhat unpleasant reports began to circulate on social media.

Some users have reported a series of errors with the device, ranging from simpler crashes – which have already been resolved – such as not being able to access in-game content through a connection error with Xbox Live, to issues more serious such as overheating and even smoke. that comes out of the upper openings of the console.

@XboxPL spotkała mnie niemiła niespodzianka zaraz po uruchomieniu nowego sprzętu … 💔. Interfejs byl jedynie w Menu, po minucie / dwóch użytkowania pojawił się zaledwie kłębek dymu … Czy w tej sytuacji mogę liczyć na wymianę sprzętu? Z góry dzięki za pomoc! pic.twitter.com/E4A4UzU132

– Arek Adamowicz (@Arek_Adamowicz) November 11, 2020

As of yet, there is no way of knowing if these videos are, in fact, genuine. But an Xbox sub-forum on Reddit already has these complaints and several more about the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

In addition to the aforementioned issue with the smoke coming out of the Microsoft console, Reddit users are also complaining about several other irregularities with their new Xbox Series S and X, such as units that have already arrived without turning on, devices that suddenly turn off after a few hours of use. , overheating, consoles making strange noises and faulty drives in the disk drive.

At this time, Microsoft has not taken a position on the matter, so there is no information as to whether the cases are true or, if they are, whether they are isolated incidents that have been the subject of much fanfare on the web or if there are several cases and the start of a major problem for the business.

Have you received your Xbox Series X or S unit? Let us know what you think of the console so far in the space below.