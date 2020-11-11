Global Pharmacloud Market 2020 Indepth Study Including COVID 19 Update with of Top Key Players Profile: Soham ERP Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; 8K Miles Software Services Limited

Databridgemarketresearch.com announces the release of the report “Global Pharmacloud Market” Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By 2027. The market data analysed and evaluated in the world class Global Pharmacloud Market report makes to achieve the business goals and objectives in preset time frame. This market research report endows with productive ideas which in turn help to make the product more effective and striking in the competitive market. This report covers the specific study of the industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The Global Pharmacloud Market research report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the key market players.

Global Pharmacloud Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the prevalence in adoption of cloud computing and artificial intelligence in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the pharmacloud market are Soham ERP Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; 8K Miles Software Services Limited; Prescriber360; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Iperion; Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Okta, Inc.; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; XtalPi Inc.; Oracle; Cisco; SAP SE; Carestream Health and Microsoft.

Competitive Analysis: Global Pharmacloud Market

Global pharmacloud market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmacloud market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Pharmacloud Market

Pharmacloud system is a cloud computing system where the users of the systems can completely integrate the development of drug process till the sale of pharmaceuticals and drugs as specified on an individual’s medical records and previous intakes of medicines. It implements personalized provision of medicines and medical records for patients that have been contracted under the various organizations that have employed this system.

Market Drivers:

Cost efficiency and effectiveness in obtaining specific health records of individuals and patients

Decrease in resources utilized for the discovery and development of specific drugs resulting in highly effective and efficient business operations due to the implementation of the product; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns over theft of data and security over sensitive healthcare and personal information of individuals; these factors are expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Hitachi Vantara Corporation announced that they had agreed to acquire REAN CLOUD LLC. This acquisition will help enhance the capabilities of Hitachi in providing and developing specified solutions to various industrial verticals and environments.

In June 2018, GlaxoSmithKline plc announced that they had collaborated with Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the implementation of artificial technology (AI) in improving the chances and effectiveness of drug-discovery efforts.

