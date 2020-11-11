Windows 10 and KB4586781 what’s new?

Microsoft just released new Windows 10 cumulative updates, including KB458678. It is intended for computers under the October 2020 update, also known as Windows 10 20H2.

Windows 10 October 2020 Update is the latest version of the operating system. Deployment began recently. In other words, few computers have ever been updated. The giant goes step by step.

KB458678 will be offered as part of Patch Tuesday November 2020. The focus is therefore on security with some improvements. They affect Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows Input and Composition, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Wallet Service, Windows Fundamentals, and the operating system kernel.

The same cumulative update is also offered for Windows 10 v2004, known as the May 2020 update. It’s not surprising to know that the two operating systems share system files. On this topic, Microsoft adds

“Windows 10 20H2 and 2004 use a common base operating system and identical system files. As a result, an update history page will be released in the release notes. Each page contains a list of issues that have been fixed for versions 20H2 and 2004. Note that version 20H2 still contains fixes for 2004, but 2004 does not contain fixes for 20H2. “”

Windows 10 and KB4586781

KB4586781 has a known issue. There are some Japanese characters. There is currently no workaround. The giant says he’s working on a fix, but without bringing a release date forward.

Windows 10 can be upgraded to version 19042.630 by installing KB458678. With this number you can easily check whether the installation was successful. To find it, just run “winver.exe” in Run (WIN + R).

At the time of this writing, the latest cumulative update appears to be fine and that’s definitely good news for everyone. On the other hand, it should be noted that the October 2020 update is still in its early stages so not many devices have received it. We will continue to look out for potential issues with this update.