Study Provides Evidence of Racist Police Officers

Berlin (dpa) – A policeman has become very clear to researchers. Some colleagues say: “Today we are going to drive out the Turks.” Then they went to look for them during patrols.

This is how the official reported when asked for a national study of the Ruhr University in Bochum, which was presented in Berlin on Wednesday.

This is not an isolated case: the survey provides numerous indications on the racist behavior of the police. For the study “Personal Injury in the Office by Police Officers” a total of 3,370 people were interviewed and 63 expert interviews conducted since 2018. Now the data has been reassessed and examined for discriminatory behavior.

Professor Tobias Singelnstein of the University of the Ruhr summarized the results as follows: “There is a structural problem in police practice”. The alleged victims of illegal police violence have reported clearly racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic insults. The police had confirmed this to be the behavior and statements of colleagues.

The magnitude of the “structural problem” cannot be judged on the basis of the available data, as the investigation focused on illegal police violence, Singelnstein said. It is all the more urgent that the federal government is now conducting its own study on racism in the police force – which is currently the subject of heated debate.

“In our study, however, we also asked about experiences of discrimination,” the scientist reported. “There is a targeted devaluation of people with an immigrant background and people of color.” One interviewee said police called her a “monkey girl”. Most of them had experience of police violence, especially during major events.

In the case of people who, according to their own statements, are perceived as non-German, it was mainly the identity checks that were not suspect. “Controls independent of suspicion play a special role,” says Singelnstein. 62 percent of people of color and 42 percent of people with an immigrant background reported experiencing discrimination by the police in violent situations. For the other respondents, it was 31%.

Many police officers did not knowingly act in a racist manner, but rather unconsciously and referred to their experience. “Of course, we tackle this problem during training,” said Professor Astrid Jacobsen from the Lower Saxony Police Academy. “But in practice and under the pressure of time, a different logic then takes effect: ‘I stop those who look like this.'”

“It starts with being used and not sung,” said lawyer Blaise Francis El Mourabit, who regularly represents victims of discrimination. The police seem very bossy towards him and are quickly on hand with the allegations. For example, when an African client attempted to document a police check with her cell phone, she was “pinned to the ground until she was unconscious”. There are police candidates who have abandoned their training because of the racist climate.

The lawyer asked for an obligation to activate the so-called body cameras of officials in the event of infringement of fundamental rights, as well as a national labeling obligation, for example with a service number. He himself had already dialed the police emergency number because he was being held by police officers who did not want to identify themselves.

When the study on police violence was first published, the Police Union (GdP) reported that the police enjoyed great confidence and appreciation in all investigations. It would be different if something was wrong.