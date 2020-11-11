Xbox Series S and X: Rocket League will be updated with graphics up to 120 fps still in 2020

Rocket League fans will have a great reason to buy an Xbox Series X or even a Series S, as Psyonix just announced new details for Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, which will hit up to 120 FPS thanks to a update to be released soon.

The statement was released today on the game’s official website, where the developer shared some of the improvements that will come in the next generation of consoles, where Rocket League can be played thanks to backward compatibility on PS5 and the new Xbox which was released worldwide yesterday. .

Among the new features we will have faster load times, improved split-screen performance and a new Performance mode, which will allow you to reach up to 120FPS on the Xbox Series X and S. The standard resolution of the game for the consoles launch is 4K at 60FPS with HDR enabled, except on Xbox Series S, where the resolution has dropped to 1080p.

On the other hand, the performance mode should reduce the resolution to 2688×1512 pixels in the X series, while the S series is expected to average 1344×756 pixels or 70% of 4K and 1080p, respectively. This way, it will be up to the player to choose whether they want better looking graphics or improved performance with faster responses.

The update is expected to arrive in 2020 as promised by Psyonix, which is distributing the game for free on PC on the EpicGames Store.