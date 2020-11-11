“G15” meeting: Rummenigge criticizes uninvited clubs

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has strongly criticized the four uninvited clubs after the “G15” summit in professional football.

“We have expressly decided that the area of ​​competence belongs to the Presidium of the DFL. I think we are well advised not to send impulse papers across the republic on what has happened in other clubs, ”FC Bayern Munich boss said in Frankfurt / Main, referring to shares of the four first division clubs FSV Mainz 05, VfB Stuttgart Arminia Bielefeld and FC Augsburg as well as ten second division clubs. They had come out in favor of a new distribution key for the future distribution of television money.

At the same time, Rummenigge said the topic of TV revenue had not been discussed in depth. Senior officials from 14 Premier League football teams and Hamburger SV were originally invited to the secret meeting, but not representatives from DFB or DFL or the quartet with Mainz, Augsburg, Stuttgart and Bielefeld. The future key to media revenue distribution has long been a controversial topic in professional football.

According to Rummenigges, the meeting also focused on the crisis in the German Football Association. “We are very interested in the return of the DFB as an umbrella organization in calm waters,” said the senior Munich official. The 65-year-old also sees the image of the national team as “to be improved”. Rummenigge spoke of a “very good meeting” at Frankfurt Airport. The meeting was initiated by him and the other big clubs Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen.