Nanocapsules Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast To 2027

Nanocapsules Market by Polymer Type (Natural Polymers and Synthetic Polymers), by Application (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, and Others) and by Route of Administration (Parenteral Route and Oral Route) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

A nanocapsule is a nano-sized shell or cavity comprising of nontoxic polymer, which encapsulates the liquid, semisolid, or solid drugs. The vital role of the nanocapsules is to achieve control release and efficient drug targeting. The nanocapsules are extensively used in cancer therapy and diagnosis.

In addition, wide adoption of nanocapsules in manufacturing of drugs; especially cancer drugs, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and agriculture is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Increase in commercialization and R&D in the field associated with the nanocapsules is anticipated to create new opportunities during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations, limited targeting ability, and time consuming & costly formulation process hinder the market growth.

The market is segmented on the basis of polymer type, application, route of administration, and geography.

Based on polymer type, the market is divided into natural polymer and synthetic polymers.

Based on the application, it is classified into pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and others.

Based on the route of administration, it is bifurcated into parenteral route and oral route.

By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

BioDelivery Sciences

NoCamels

Carlina Technologies

Cerulean Pharma Inc.

NanoNutra

NanoSaar AG

ThioMatrix

L’Oreal

Sanzyme Ltd

Encap

