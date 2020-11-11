Biden’s lead diminishes in Arizona, increases in Georgia

At least 98% of all votes are counted. However, there are still minor changes in some US states.

Washington (AP) – Eight days after the US presidential election, the vote count in many states is still not complete. When the results were updated on Wednesday, there were minor changes in the previously predictable majority.

Overall, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is the winner, with 279 votes in the December election. 270 of these voters suffice for a majority. All of these states except Alaska have 98% or more of the vote. Here’s a look at the provisional status of US states that have yet to make a decision or are particularly controversial.

GEORGIA: The Southeast State has 16 votes for the electoral assembly. Biden’s lead grew to a solid 14,100 votes on Wednesday. That means 49.5% for Biden and 49.2% for incumbent Donald Trump. In view of the very close result, the government of this American state has already announced that the votes will be recounted.

NORTH CAROLINA: East Coast State sends 15 voters. Here, Trump led with around 74,900 votes and held a 50.0% stake. Biden had 48.7 percent.

ARIZONA: In the southwestern state of the United States, there are 11 voters. Biden’s clear lead early in the count continued to decline to 12,813 votes on Wednesday. It’s 49.4% for Biden and 49.0% for Trump. The AP News Agency and Fox Television had previously announced a move in favor of Biden in Arizona on election night, but other media were reluctant.

NEVADA: In the state with entertainment metropolis Las Vegas, six votes must be given, which Biden gets, according to US media reports. Biden’s lead rose to more than 36,700 votes on Wednesday. The US president-elect consolidated his share of 50.2%, ahead of Trump with 47.5%.

ALASKA: In the sparsely populated state of the far northwestern United States, three votes must be cast for the electoral assembly. When about 71% of the votes were counted, Trump clearly had a lead of over 46,500, slightly less than the day before. According to the latest interim results, the incumbent represented 56.9% and Biden 39.1%.