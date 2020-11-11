Lenovo launches two new gaming monitors with 27-inch display and IPS technology

Lenovo recently announced the two new monitors in the G27 series, which feature devices with a 27-inch display and IPS technology on the screen to give a better view of important elements, as well as to give more light in environments where lighting is needed. to have changes in the viewing angle of the monitor.

According to the manufacturer, the devices aim to give gamers a cost-effective option and better overall quality, even with more flexible use, ceasing to be only for those who focus on gaming and adapt to the public looking for something. higher for navigation and work.

Economy and Market Nov 10

Economy and market 05 Nov

The Lenovo G27q-20 QHD (2560 x 1440) display has an anti-glare configuration, which helps provide more stability in use, especially in bright environments. The refresh rate is 165Hz with AMD FreeSync technology, which makes the game even smoother.

The G27-20 monitor, on the other hand, has a reduced refresh rate to 144Hz and resolution to FullHD, but both have a 3ms response time, which may be a boon for those already used to it. to ghosting movements on the screen, but a drawback for those who are professional gamers and need more precise movements.

Something that’s a big differential for those who like more futuristic setups is the fact that the monitor base comes with LEDs to give more illumination. And speaking of light, both monitors are TÜV Rheinland certified to prevent damage to the eyes from blue light.

Price and availability

Although they have already been announced, both monitors will not be released in Italy until March 2021, so there is still no forecast for the arrival of devices here in Brazil. The Lenovo G27q-20 will retail for € 379.00 (~ R $ 2,421), while the G27-20 will retail for € 299.00 (~ R $ 1,910).