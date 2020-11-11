Poco may soon launch another Redmi smartphone with a different name, certification reveals

After rumors that Xiaomi may soon introduce three new models of the Redmi Note 9 line to the Chinese market, new information on a still unknown model from Poco, a subsidiary of Xiaomi, gives indications that the brand may benefit from the new launch from Redmi and launch the same models with different names for India.

According to the certification dossier with Indian agency IMDA, Poco plans to launch a new smartphone model number M2010J19CG in India. A very similar model, with only the last two letters modified, has already been certified by the Chinese body MIIT, being identified as M2010J19SC.

The only hardware information about the device comes from Chinese certification, which confirms the presence of support for 22.5W fast charging for the device’s battery, but other details are still completely unknown.

There is a possibility for Poco to launch the new model in the coming months, maybe even in 2020 to take advantage of the Christmas and New Years season where sales are hot again due to the holiday gifts, but the company has not yet done so. has revealed its plans to the public and there is no leak on these launch details.

Currently, Poco already has the M and C lines with the Poco M2 and Poco C3 which are nothing more than renowned smartphones from Redmi. That said, it is expected that more branded devices will be integrated into the M and C families in the coming months.