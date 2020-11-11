Microsoft and Qualcomm Partner to Improve AI and Machine Learning Development

The announcement was made today by Microsoft on its Developer Blog and will primarily benefit companies that have used the Azure Internet of Things platform, as well as products with Qualcomm Technologies processors and other solutions from Microsoft. artificial intelligence.

“Qualcomm Technologies’ position in the mobile ecosystem enables them to move from hardware-accelerated inferences to low-power AI solutions by developing high-performance AI in the cloud using Qualcomm® Cloud AI 100, leveraging 5G deployments with commercial customers, ”wrote Moe Tanabian, vice president and general manager of Azure Devices at Microsoft.

Unfortunately, Microsoft has yet to explain how this partnership might bear more fruit in the future, but we already know that it could be a response to Apple, which announced the new ARM-based Apple Silicon M1 processor on the new Macbook Air, Pro and Mini. promising big improvements for developers and much more performance and autonomy for users.

Meanwhile, Keith Kressin, senior president and general manager of IT and cloud at Qualcomm Technologies, commented on the partnership:

“5G and AI are the two key technologies that are fueling the convergence of cloud and advanced network devices today. Collaborate with Microsoft to accelerate AI across a broad range of cloud-connected devices, with our platform for Snapdragon and Qualcomm Cloud AI 100, which will enable a variety of powerful new applications and services. “