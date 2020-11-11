Urology Devices Market: Ongoing Forecast Study On To Map Its Growth For Forecast Period 2020 – 2026 | Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health

Global urology devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.21% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to surge in demand for minimally invasive surgery and non-invasive treatment devices and various innovations and product launches in the urology devices division is contributing to the market growth.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are :

Medtronic, Siemens, Abbott, GENERAL ELECTRIC, BD, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Intuitive Surgical, Cook, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter, Richard Wolf GmbH, Dornier MedTech., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Endo Pharmaceuticals, HealthTronics, MEDI TECH DEVICES PVT LTD, and Coloplast Corp. among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada) Market Size and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) Market Size and/or Volume

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation had launched AdVance XP Male Sling System in the U.S. for male stress urinary incontinence (SUI). This device will provide ease of placement and stability and is also available in long sling lengths. This product launch had leveraged the company platform with the latest technology and has expanded its product portfolio.

In September 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation had launched LithoVue Empower Retrieval deployment device. It was designed to be used with LithoVue Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope. It had improved efficiency required at the time of stone procedures. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as made treatment cost-effective as well as according to the needs of the customers and patients.

A reliable Urology Devices Market report conducts the market overview with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. The report involves the market drivers and limitations which are obtained from SWOT analysis. By working with a number of steps of collecting and analysing market data, this finest Urology Devices Market research report is framed with the expert team. The large scale Urology Devices Market report comprises of various segments linked to Urology Devices industry and market with comprehensive research and analysis.

Market Definition: Global Urology Devices Market

With the rise in the obese and elderly population and very high prevalence of kidney failures have raised the need for urology treatment which has created a broad market for urology devices. The urology devices are used for the diagnosis for various diseases and disorders associated with urinary tract systems. These devices are helpful in treating chronic kidney diseases such as kidney stone, prostate enlargement bladder cancer and prostate cancer. Urology Devices enables efficient and reduced treatment and recovery time among patients. Urology devices are widely used in hospitals and clinics.

Market Drivers

The rise in the condition of urologic conditions is driving the market growth

The technological innovations and advancements is contributing to the market growth

The proper development in hospital infrastructure is fueling the market growth

The rise in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries has driven the market growth

Market Restraints

The urology devices are very costly which hinders the market growth

The stringent regulations and compliances for urology devices have hampered the market growth

The poor reimbursement policies act as a restraint in the market growth

Research Methodology: Global Urology Devices Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Customization Available : Global Urology Devices Market

