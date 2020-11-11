Game canceled between Haalands Norway and Israel

Oslo (AP) – Norway around BVB star Erling Haaland has called off an international soccer match against Israel at short notice due to a positive crown case among the guests.

The Helsedirektoratet health authority came to the conclusion in the morning that there was a risk of infection for players and staff during the friendly match, the Norwegian Football Association announced hours before kick-off. match in Oslo. Local health officials have given the green light for Tuesday’s meeting.

“It is of course sad to have to cancel a game a few hours before kick-off,” said association boss Pål Bjerketvedt. “It also highlights the gravity of the situation we find ourselves in.” According to Norwegian media, the Corona case of Israeli Hoffenheim striker Munas Dabbur has something to do with the ruling.

The Israel Football Federation confirmed the cancellation. It was a decision by Norwegian authorities unrelated to Dabbur, a spokesperson said in an initial reaction.