Apple launches new Solo Loop and Sport bands for Apple Watch in different colors

Shortly after the launch of the new MacBook and Mac Mini with M1 chip, Apple released new color options for Solo Loop and Sport straps for Apple Watch models in its online store.

Already available on the Apple Store, the Solo Loop bracelet gets the new colors of Kinkan Orange, Nordic Blue and Plum, and as you may already know, its shape allows for a firmer and more comfortable fit, but you have to keep a eye on your wrist numbering before purchasing.

The Sports bracelet also received the same new colors in orange, blue and purple, the difference being the presence of the adjustable bracelet which allows you to change the configuration of the bracelet at any time.

The price of the two bracelets, Solo Loop and Sport, is R $ 549 at the Apple Store Brazil, while in the United States the models are sold for only US $ 49.

Sport bands are compatible with any Apple Watch Series 3 or later, with new 40mm bands compatible with Series 3 38mm and 44mm bands compatible with Series 3 42mm. Solo and Solo Loop straps only work on Watch Series 4 or newer models.