IT Asset Disposition Market Statistical Forecasts 2027 | Globalization, Expectations, Growth Opportunities with Key Players Analysis, Latest Report

The Objective of the IT Asset Disposition Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for IT Asset Disposition Industry over the forecast years. In IT Asset Disposition Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

The growth of the IT asset disposition market is driven by various factors, including strict data security compliance with environmental regulations, need to store assets in inventory for remarketing, and need to maximize asset value recovery. The growing usage of electronic devices such as mobiles, laptops, and tablets for enterprise usage is also driving the demand for IT asset disposition. However, lack of awareness and high service costs are the major factors that hinder the market growth.

IT asset disposition is the process of disposing outmoded or unwanted equipment in a safe and environmentally responsible manner. IT asset disposition involves proper disposal of ecologically sensitive materials along with managing data security for storage devices. For large enterprises, the process of IT asset disposition can be complicated and risky as all deactivated electronic devices can pose data security risk and environmental hazards.

The report segments the global IT asset disposition market on the basis of type, industry verticals, organizational size, and geography. Based on type, the market is classified into storage system, servers system, mobile devices, network equipment, network and input/output devices, and others. Industry verticals are classified into healthcare, IT & telecom, public sector, aerospace & defense, media and entertainment, education, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI). Organizational size is sub-segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforementioned segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Arrow Electronics, Inc., Apto Solutions, Inc., Cloudblue Technologies, Inc., Lifespan International, Inc., Iron Mountain Recycling LLC, SIMS Recycling, Asset Management Ireland Ltd., and HP Ltd. are also provided in this report.

IT Asset Disposition Market Key Segments:

Global IT Asset Disposition Market – By Type

Storage System

Server System

Mobile Devices

Network Equipment

Network and Input/output Devices

Others

Global IT Asset Disposition Market – By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Public Sector

Aerospace & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Education

BFSI

Global IT Asset Disposition Market – By Organization Size

Small and medium businesses

Large enterprises

