Mass protests in Armenia against the Nagorno-Karabakh agreement

Baku / Yerevan / Moscow (dpa) – Thousands of people protested in Armenia against the agreement with Russia and Azerbaijan to end the war in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

“Nikol, step back!” and “Traitor!” protesters chanted Wednesday in the center of the Armenian capital Yerevan. They called for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as a journalist from the German press agency reported on the spot.

Pashinyan had signed an agreement to end the fighting with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev – and thus sparked protests in his country. Police used force against protesters.

“Today, the homeland protection movement begins. We will go all the way, ”said opposition politician Artur Wanezjan. Up to 10,000 people gathered on the Place de la Liberté. There have been dozens of arrests – also because gatherings are not allowed due to current martial law and the coronavirus pandemic. Several deputies were among those arrested.

Pashinyan defended signing the agreement. Many lives have been saved in this way, he said. The Karabakh deal negotiated on Tuesday evening provides for the return of larger areas, which were previously under Armenia’s control, to Azerbaijan. These include important links between Armenia and the capital Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The heart of the deal is that nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers must monitor the ceasefire. Hundreds of forces were already in Nagorno-Karabakh with heavy military equipment, as announced by the Defense Ministry in Moscow. The transfer of troops was underway, it was said.

In a historic step towards resolving the bloody conflict in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to deploy Russian peacekeepers. As if everything had been prepared well in advance, the first of some 2,000 troops landed Tuesday in the region in which Russia is now massively extending its influence. The Ilyushin Il-76 planes brought heavy military equipment to the disputed area, as the Russian Defense Ministry showed in videos.

Earlier, in the middle of the night, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin announced an agreement with Azerbaijan and Armenia on an immediate end to the fighting. For the first time, things remained calm in the war zone. Russian units are stationed in the capital Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement stipulates that Armenian troops must withdraw from the conflict zone.

While Armenia now fears losing control of Nagorno-Karabakh after decades of fighting for the region, President Ilham Aliyev has triumphed in Azerbaijan.

The hot phase of the fighting is over, now political negotiations for a solution to the conflict are about to begin, Aliyev said in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku. And he assumed that his life goal – the reintegration of the region of Azerbaijan that had been lost in the early 1990s – would now be achieved. He spoke of a “great victory”.

“This is a victory for the peoples of both countries,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the deal. Russian soldiers are the guarantee that the bloodshed will end. The forces would also ensure the exchange of prisoners and the dead. In view of the massive protests in Armenia against the deal, Peskov said he hopes people there understand the benefits of an end to the war. The document also guarantees refugees a safe return to their place of residence.

According to Russian sources, France and the United States were not involved in the negotiations on a solution to the conflict. The two countries are co-chairs with Russia in the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which is responsible for the Karabakh negotiations. France called for a long-term political solution that would protect the interests of Armenians, the presidential palace said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has been “relieved” by the agreement to end the fighting, his spokesman said in New York. Details of the deal are still under review. “Our goal has always been the well-being of civilians, access to humanitarian aid and the protection of life. And we hope this can now be achieved. “

Russia has rejected a statement by President Aliyev in Baku that Turkish soldiers are also involved in the peacekeeping mission. “The presence of Turkish soldiers in Karabakh was not accepted,” Peskov said. The Kremlin published the agreement with a total of nine points on its website.

Iranian President Hassan Ruhani said: “As neighbors of the two countries, we are happy with this decision.” From Putin’s perspective, the deal is a compromise, the basis for a long-term solution to the Karabakh problem. Putin also briefed his Turkish colleague Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who praised Russia’s efforts for a comprehensive solution, the Kremlin said. The two sides agreed to work closely over the phone to implement the deal.

Previous attempts at a ceasefire had always failed. It is true that Armenia turned to its “protecting power” Russia with a request for peacekeepers. However, it has always been said in Moscow that Azerbaijan must agree. This approval came as a surprise that night. Azerbaijan had previously shot down a Russian attack helicopter over Armenia – by accident, as Baku authorities pointed out.

Russia had already stationed thousands of troops in Armenia, but not in Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia’s peacekeepers are now to stay for five years. Under the agreement, the option of a five-year extension is being considered.

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan spoke of a comprehensive “painful deal” for his country. Parts of the previously controlled area will now go to Azerbaijan: Kelbecer district in northwest Karabakh until November 15 and Agdam district in the east until November 20. Nagorno-Karabakh troops are due to withdraw from Lachin district to the west, where the main supply route to Armenia passes, in early December. The road must be protected by peacekeepers.

Azerbaijan, on the other hand, is allowed to retain control of the strategically important town of Shusha, which troops captured over the weekend. The head of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Araik Arutjunjan, said the situation was dire. “The morale of the army was not good. We had diseases, the coronavirus, we had no possibility of providing normal medical help, ”said the young man of 46 years.

Russia thus created a fait accompli in another source of conflict on the territory of the former Soviet Union. The Russians have already stationed thousands of troops in Georgian breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia or in the region of Transnistria, which split from Moldova.

MEP Manuel Sarrazin, spokesperson for East European politics in the Bundestag, warned against leaving the field open to Russia. “The federal government should not be kidding itself: the Kremlin is not interested in peace, but in the influence and political control of the region,” he said. The Kremlin never seriously appeared to be a peacemaker.