PS5 vs PS4 Pro: Spider-Man Remastered gameplay shows graphical differences between consoles

The new remastered version of Spider-Man will arrive on PS5 with new graphics, but will it make a big difference on PS4 Pro as well? Today we are going to find out that with the new gameplay of Spider-Man Remastered which has been released by GameSpot, it is possible to compare the graphics between the two consoles to see how far the game has evolved, watch it.

The new version of the game runs on PS5 using Fidelity mode, where the game graphics are adjusted for better quality, dropping FPS, running at 30 FPS at 4K resolution with Ray Tracing and additional visual effects. On the PS4, the game is displayed in standard mode because these advanced settings were not available according to GameSpot.

Watch the comparative video:

It is possible to notice at the outset that the main character of the story has a different look from one console to another. We’ve already shown this in a previous comparison to PS4, where we saw that Peter Parker has been remodeled to look more like actor Tom Holland, who plays the young man in theaters.

However, the visual differences don’t end there. Right from the start we have already noticed that the lighting has more realistic tones on the PS5 and it is possible to see more detail in the hero’s outfit, which also has more dynamic lighting which also involves the whole environment.

The cityscape has also gained more realistic lighting and it is possible to see buildings at a greater distance on the PS5, while some elements such as helicopters are not present in the PS4 Pro version. Reflections at certain points are also not displayed on the old console. like motion blur and other details that only appear on the PS5.

Spider-Man Remastered will have additional content in common with the original version of the game, which will be updated in late November. Some of the new features include 3 new outfits, as well as the ability to export game progress saved on PS4 to PlayStation 5.

Spider-Man Remastered will be released tomorrow in North America with the PS5 and on November 19 for the rest of the world. It’s worth noting that the original game will not have a free update for PlayStation 5 users, who will need to purchase Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition to play the remaster.

