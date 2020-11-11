Polymerase Chain Reaction Market: Key Development Opportunities Hidden In Emerging Economies 2020 – 2026 | Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter

Global polymerase chain reaction market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7610.80 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13,273.60 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of geriatric population and growing prevalence of infectious diseases.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are :

Affymetrix Agilent Technologies Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, QIAGEN, Becton Dickinson & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux, S.A., Enzo Life Science Danaher Corporation and Thermo Fischer Scientific., Expedeon, LGC Limited RainDance Technologies Fluidigm, Takara Bio, Hokkaido System Science Co.Ltd., Shimadzu Corportaion, QIAGEN

Market Definition: Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a very specific technique which is used to copy a specific region of DNA. The major use of PCR is in making several copies of the required target DNA so that it can be used in analysis later. The five core ingredients used in Polymerase chain reaction are DNA nucleotides, primers, DNA template, Taq polymerase, and buffer. Before the introduction of PCR, vectors in bacteria were used to amplify DNA segments. As compared to amplification, PCR is a more efficient and convenient technique.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 5,251 deaths due to the influenza infection were registered in 2015, in U.S. The rising number of infectious diseases can be curbed by development in PCR techniques, thus, augmenting the growth of the market.

Market Drivers:

Growing research and development funding in gene therapy is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing adoption of polymerase chain reaction in various diagnostic and research application is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rise in non-validated home brew test is expected to restrain the market growth.

Lack of reimbursement policies is also expected to restrain the market growth.

Research Methodology: Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

