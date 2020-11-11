ndia publishes law that regulates streaming and may censor Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others

Despite being a big market for tech companies, India has evolved into a scenario that could become increasingly Chinese. Indeed, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting can now regulate and supervise streaming platforms and newspapers.

The new regulation was signed by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind this week and has everything to impact services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and others. The unilateral measure also puts an end to the effort of the companies themselves to create a framework of self-regulation.

The platforms wanted to create a set of market rules. However, the Indian government has decided to step in and upload a new law that establishes broader oversight of content displayed on streaming services. The rules equate Netflix with pay-TV channels, for example.

As much as it may seem like a simple regulatory change, the new text signed by the President of India can have unpleasant consequences. Currently, the Ministry of Information can certify and determine the cut of film scenes that will be shown in cinemas nationwide.

While many foreign films had deleted scenes, content on streaming platforms was relatively free. Now, the fear of these companies is that the same will be true for their films and series.

So far, Indian government officials say nothing should change and the new law was created to encourage a “competitive market with a level playing field for all”. However, this heightened surveillance may make Amazon Prime Video think twice about showing a series like “The Boys” in India, for example.

Newspapers and websites that publish information are in an even more difficult situation. This is because the Indian government has pressured advertisers to cut funding for portals that criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration.