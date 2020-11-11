Honor wants to hire Huawei executives when he becomes independent

Apparently, Honor should even become an independent brand of Huawei. This is because the rumors about a possible sale of the business are growing louder and louder.

According to Chinese sources, Huawei will be forced to sell its subsidiary in cash and get rid of a major US sanction. Now, while the official announcement of the negotiation does not take place, some important details show that Honor must lead a broad administrative reform.

After becoming an independent company, some Huawei executives are expected to join the Honor team. Thus, Zhao Ming will be the CEO of the new company, while the COO of Huawei will be transferred to help structure the production chain.

In addition to leveraging all of Huawei’s veteran experience, Honor also hopes to retain its team of over seven thousand employees. To do this, they need to be moved from Shenzhen to a new office in Futian District, which is a major industrial park in the city.

Honorary employees should also receive incentives and rewards. The intention is to offer shares of the company with guaranteed redemption.

As of yet, Honor and Huawei have not officially commented on the matter. However, the Digital China fund is preparing to buy the subsidiary of the Chinese giant in partnership with the government of Shenzhen. The deal is expected to close in the coming days, which could prompt the United States to publish the sale of processors to Huawei.