Budapest (dpa) – Hungary or Iceland – Thursday the last group opponent of the German national soccer team for next year’s European Championship will be determined in Budapest.

There has been a stir in the host race after national coach Marco Rossi tested positive for the corona virus. The coach has entered quarantine and his team will be reported missing.

Meanwhile, Iceland have been preparing for the qualifying final at FC Augsburg’s training ground since Monday, in order to work with the second European Championship appearance after 2016. “I’ve never had a trip. also running towards a meeting point for the national team, “said FC Augsburg forward Alfred Finnbogason.

With seven wins in eleven matches, the statistics speak for the Hungarians, who also have home rights in the Puskas Arena. However, no fan will be allowed. Last week 18,531 supporters were still at the Champions League game between Ferencvaros Budapest and Juventus Turin in the 67,000-seat Puskas Arena, but the government has now ordered ghost games due to the growing number of corona infections.

The participation would be particularly important for the Hungarian side, as they would then have two home matches against world champions France and Portugal in the EM group stage. The group match against Germany – whether the opponent is Hungary or Iceland – takes place in Munich.

“We are very keen to win this game,” said Finnbogason. “It would be an incredibly beautiful story for us.” In 2016, the team eliminated England 2-1 and advanced to the quarter-finals. There was against the possible finalists France terminus (2: 5). Hungary were eliminated in the round of 16 against Belgium (0: 4) in 2016.