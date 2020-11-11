Study Provides Evidence of Racism Among Police

Seehofer has been blocking a scientific study on racism by police for months. Scientists in Bochum are now presenting a national study that provides evidence of racism. Particularly important is non-suspect checks.

Berlin (dpa) – According to a national study carried out by scientists in Bochum, there are indications of racism within the police. Both those affected and the police reported conscious and unconscious racist behavior on the part of the police during questioning.

This said on Wednesday in Berlin Professor Tobias Singelnstein of the Ruhr University in Bochum. Alleged victims of unlawful police violence clearly mentioned racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic slurs by police officers. The police confirmed this to be the behavior and statements of colleagues in interviews with experts.

The extent of the problem in the German police cannot be assessed on the basis of the available data, as it was mainly illegal police violence. “In our study, we also asked about experiences of discrimination,” Singelnstein said. For the study “Personal Injury in the Office by Police Officers”, 3370 people were interviewed and 63 expert interviews were conducted over the past three years.

According to the study, people with no immigrant background who were perceived as “German” had suffered police violence, especially during major events. In the case of people perceived as non-German – the so-called people of color – it was mainly the identity checks that were not suspect.

“Independent suspicion checks play a particularly important role,” Singelnstein said. The size of the proportion of racist police officers cannot be said from the data. The much-discussed federal study on racism in the police is urgently needed.